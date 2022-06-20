Two cyclists who were leading the Tour of Slovenia decided to choose the winner in an unconventional way with a game of rock, paper, scissors.

Rafal Majka and Tadej Pogacar who both cycle for the UAE Team Emirates riders found themselves ahead of their fellow competitors with only 2.5km left of the race.

Reigning Tour de France winner Pogacar was out in front but as they got closer to the finish line the two cyclists were level and in a display of camaraderie, they decided to pick who would win with a fair game.

And that game was the classic rock, paper, scissors as the footage showed them cycling one-handed as they duelled each other in the hand game.

Everyone found the whole thing pretty amusing to watch, as the Paramount+ commentators laughed and said:

[Majka] said paper, Pogacar said rock. Paper wraps the rock — Majka takes the stage. Rafal Majka papers over the rock of their team, Tadej Pogacar. How about that?"

As Majka came out on top in rock, paper, scissors, he went on to cross the finish line first to win the fourth stage of the race while he and teammate Pogacar finished 22 seconds ahead of their closest rivals.

At the moment Pogacar is the race leader by three seconds, with the final stage taking place on Sunday, June 19.

The 23-year-old Slovenian is also the favourite to win the Tour de France for a third time (having previously won the 23-day race in 2020 and 2021) which begins in Copenhagen on July 1.

