The Popeyes meme kid has become a Super Bowl star

Dieunerst Collin, the adorable viral Popeyes meme kid who is now a college football star, is making his Super Bowl ad debut.

Now 18 years old, Collin is the star of the fried chicken chain restaurant's ad for their "Eyes on the Fries (or Pies)" offer, which was released on Monday.

In the clip, Collin drives up a driveway in a white Tesla.

"You might know me; I used to be that meme kid. And now, I'm in Popeyes' big game ad," he says.

"It's got all of those things those ads have, like a nice ride. Electric, of course," Collin adds while standing outside the car and signing a Popeyes cup.

"It's got puppies," he continues as a litter of cute golden retriever puppies runs up to him to greet him.

Collin also says he has his own "celebrity meal offer."

Towards the end of the ad, he asks someone offscreen if he can keep one of the puppies as he's seen hugging one.

Collin, who is a freshman offensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Ohio, has landed a deal with Popeyes after SportsCenter shared a photo of his viral 2013 meme moment next to a current photo of him doing his legendary side-eye gesture with a state championship trophy after his high school team's win.



Collin, who is a freshman offensive lineman at Lake Erie College in Ohio, told ESPN in January that he asked social media to "repost and tag" the fried chicken chain.

And he got tremendous support to the point the restaurant chain reached out to him.

"I believe Monday afternoon was when Popeyes DM'ed me and said we actually want to work with you," he told the outlet.

The Super Bowl LVII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles is occurring on 12 February at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

