Dillon Danis denies claims he backed out of Logan Paul fight - live updates

There's much speculation about the future of Dillon Danis’s fight with Logan Paul, as the biggest feud in YouTube boxing took yet another twist.

The pair are due to go toe-to-toe in the ring on October 14 – but not for the first time, fans have been wondering whether or not it’ll take place at all after Danis's latest post.

There’s been a problematic build up to the bout, with Danis having been criticised for his treatment towards model Nina Agdal, who is Paul’s partner.

After he posted old footage from her Snapchat account and shared posts of her with previous partners, the model filed a lawsuit against the fighter, saying she suffered "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" from the fighter's posts. In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, she went on to suggest that an uncensored photo from a "romantic encounter" over a decade ago has even broken laws.

Now, Danis has been posting messages about possibilities of the fight not taking place at all, which have put fans on high alert.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Danis denies claims made by Mike Parry and states fight is still on Getty/Dillon Danis MMA star Mike Perry confused fans further by posting on his Instagram stories and claiming that he was set to take over as Paul’s opponent next weekend. “It’s official guys… I’m in,” he said. Perry, 30, will be familiar to UFC fans. He now fights in the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship after fighting 15 times in UFC. However, Danis appears to deny the claims by posting a message stating his fight with Paul was still on. “See you October 14th pu*** boy,” he wrote to Paul.

Danis tweets that he’s “out” of fight The fight is still on, but fans were surprised to see a message from Danis that suggested he was backing out of the fight. Posting on Twitter/X, the 30-year-old appeared to imply that the match would not take place. “Logan bragging about lawsuits again he isn’t built for the fight game, this p**** doesn’t deserve me I’m out,” he wrote.

