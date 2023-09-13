Dillon Danis hits out at ‘cowardly rat’ Logan Paul over Nina Agdal lawsuit

Dillon Danis hit out at Logan Paul, calling him a "cowardly rat" ahead of their scheduled fight in October.

In a recent X/Twitter tirade, Danis continued his trash talk from recent weeks, saying he's "gonna break Logan's jaw into pieces."

"He’s a scamming coward," he wrote. "The audacity he’s the one to sue, sending lawsuit after lawsuit to me after all he’s done to people dead and alive. He’s a backwards c*nt, mark my words I’m gonna dance on this kids head."

In a follow-up tweet on 12 September, the fighter added: “This isn’t about money. Logan bullies others and resorts to NDAs and lawsuits when things don’t go his way, like a cowardly rat."

It comes after Paul's fiancee, Nina Adgal, became Danis' target on social media, with misogynistic trolling including old footage from her Snapchat and photos with previous partners.

Subsequently, she filed a lawsuit seeking damages of £120,000 and has requested that the judge ban Danis from posting more sexually explicit images that could damage her reputation.

Danis went on to claim the fight on 14 October in Manchester could be in jeopardy.

In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the model says she has suffered "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" from the fighter's posts. She went on to suggest that an uncensored photo from a "romantic encounter" over a decade ago has even broken laws.

"Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent," her suit stated. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."

Inevitably, Danis had something to say, writing: "Nina Adgal has filed a massive lawsuit against me. She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f*** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

