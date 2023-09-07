Dillon Danis claims Logan Paul fight could be cancelled over ‘massive’ Nina Agdal lawsuit

Logan Paul's fiancée Nina Adgal has filed a lawsuit against Dillon Danis ahead of his scheduled fight in October.

The model has been Danis' social media target over recent weeks, with cruel, misogynistic trolling that includes posts with previous partners and old footage from her Snapchat. Adgal implied that someone had hacked her account to retrieve the video.

In documents obtained by TMZ Sports, the model says she has suffered "humiliation, emotional distress, and reputational harm" from the fighter's posts. She went on to suggest that an uncensored photo from a "romantic encounter" over a decade ago has even broken laws.

"Danis posted the photograph — entirely uncensored — from his X (Twitter) account, without Plaintiff’s consent," her suit stated. “Later that day, Danis reposted the explicit photograph in order to maximize the number of views it would receive."

Danis has since taken to X/Twitter with claims the fight against Paul could be cancelled due to the lawsuit.

"Nina Adgal has filed a massive lawsuit against me," he wrote. "She filed a restraining order against me and is seeking prison time, so the fight is in jeopardy if I’m in jail. This is actually wild, but I won’t stop f*** the system come get me. Logan Paul is a dead man walking."

Agdal is reportedly seeking damages of £120,000 and has requested that the judge ban Danis from posting more sexually explicit images that could damage her reputation.

The fight between Danis and Paul is currently set to go ahead in Manchester on 14 October. It will be on the same night that KSI goes head-to-head with Tommy Fury.

