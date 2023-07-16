The best Wimbledon memes as Djokovic loses final to Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic has lost the 2023 Men's Wimbledon final to Spanish underdog Carlos Alcaraz in a thoroughly thrilling match at SW19, to end the Serbian's domination of the event.

20-year-old Alcaraz went the full five sets with the outspoken tennis great, who felt for possibly the first time in his career, crowds majorly turn against him in favour of his younger opponent.

Djokovic has seven men's Wimbledon singles titles to his name but couldn't add an eighth to his record of accomplishments as the plucky and dynamic Alcaraz claimed just his second grand slam of his fledgling career.

Djokovic did spark controversy during the match when after losing a game, smashed his racquet off one of the net posts, destroying the racquet in the process and leaving a significant dent in the post.

This frustration didn't help Djokovic as Alcaraz managed to win Wimbledon for the first time by 3 sets to 2, thus toppling the great Serbian from his perch in an epic 4 plus hour match.

