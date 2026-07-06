Who will England play in their World Cup quarter-finals match?

England are through to the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals after a tense match against Mexico.

The Three Lions secured their victory with a 3-2 win at the Azteca Stadium, thanks to two goals from Jude Bellingham, followed by England captain Harry Kane putting away a penalty.

Although it wasn't without its challenge with Mexico have a home advantage in a venue that is 2,240 metres (7,350 feet) above sea level, with England players have to contend with the high altitude.

Mexico scored two goals, one in the 42nd minute by Julian Quiñones and later Raul JImenez scoring a penalty in the 69th minute but ultimately couldn't find an equaliser.

Harry Kane #9 of England celebrates with Jude Bellingham #10 after converting a penalty for his team’s third goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Mexico and England at Mexico City Stadium on July 05, 2026 in Mexico City, Mexico. Photo by Charlotte Wilson/Getty Images

Now that England are through to the quarter-final - who will they face?

The side are set to play Norway on Saturday 11th July in Miami Stadium at 10pm UK time (so much better than the previous 2am kick off time against Mexico).

It marks Norway's first time in the World Cup quarter-finals after a historic 2-1 defeat against Brazil - who were one of the tournament favourites.

While England may be the favourites in this upcoming clash, we can't overlook Norway's Haaland who has now scored seven goals in four World Cup matches, tying Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi for most in the tournament.

: Erling Haaland #9 of Norway celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match between Brazil and Norway at New York New Jersey Stadium on July 05, 2026 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images

In fact, this is the first time in World Cup history that three different players have scored over seven goals in a single edition of the tournament, according to ESPN.

So no doubt it will be an interesting tie when the Three Lions face the Vikings as both try to secure their place in the semi-finals.

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