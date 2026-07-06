US president Donald Trump’s beloved Great American State Fair hasn’t been all that successful, with the poor turnout at the National Mall being roasted online, and the event having to close temporarily on Friday due to hot weather.

But after Ben Noll, weather writer and meteorologist at the Washington Post, tweeted on Friday that “D.C. will be hotter than 99 percent of the planet” on Friday, one Trump supporter claimed “someone with an extreme case of TDS [Trump Derangement Syndrome] geoengineered this weather”.

“Same way they geoengineered Trump’s inauguration to be one of the coldest in U.S. history. People with TDS hate Trump more than they love America,” wrote Kylie Jane Kremer.

Her bio on the platform states she was the “official host of [the] Save America Rally” at the Ellipse on January 6 and a former producer for Fox News presenter Sean Hannity.

Kremer’s tweet has since been met with ridicule:

“This is incredible content,” one account commented:

Another joked: “It was me. I did it”:

“I thought this was satire at first,” replied a third:

Ron Filipkowski, of MeidasTouch, quipped: “OK, who was it? Come clean”:

Political commentator Jamie Bonkiewicz tweeted: “Fox News has done irreversible damage to some people”:

And Occupy Democrats said: “These people have completely lost their minds”:

Hours later, Kremer doubled down by pointing to “ping pong sized hail, 50 mph winds, and ground lightening [sic]” at Mount Rushmore, ahead of US president Donald Trump speaking there on Saturday to mark July 4 and America’s 250th birthday.

“TDS is REAL and destroying America,” she said.

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