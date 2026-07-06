It was the game that left many football fans worried this weekend, with England heading to the Azteca Stadium to face off against Mexico in the World Cup Round of 16.

But, the Mexican side were no feat for England's Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, securing the Three Lions a 3-2 win, sending them through to the quarter finals against Norway next weekend.

However, it was the post-match celebrations that had everyone talking - in particular because fans back home had waited up until 1am BST for kick-off.

As the final whistle blew, the team joined fans for a rendition of 'Wonderwall' (minus Jordan Henderson, who managed to seriously injure his wrist by jumping over an advertising board), conveniently before any of the players had chance to get their media interviews done.

That meant that by the time it came to chatting with the BBC, captain Harry Kane's voice was completely and utterly gone from singing.

Quizzed on what had happened to Henderson, who had been stretchered off the pitch, the striker quickly realised his voice was nothing short of a little squeaky.

"My voice has gone", he laughed. After he attempted to get through the two-minute conversation, he concluded: "I'm speechless...I can't even talk."

Naturally, the unprecedented moment has instantly gone viral, with the BBC themselves dubbing it "one of the best post-match interviews you will ever see."

"When you’re playing at altitude and they swap your oxygen for helium", one fan joked.

Another quipped that it's exactly the type of thing that happens when you finally get to strike up a conversation with someone you find attractive.

"Harry Kane post-match interview", someone else posted, alongside a photo of Charli XCX at a meet and greet holding a sign stating that she's on vocal rest.

"The audacity of the interviewer to ask him one more question", someone else noted while another chimed in: "Why does Kane sound like Mickey Mouse?"

Thankfully, he's got a few days to recover, with England's clash with Norway taking place on Saturday 11 July in Miami.

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