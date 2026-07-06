Donald Trump just made Taylor Swift's wedding about himself - no one is surprised

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially married, with the Empire State Building lighting up blue in honour of the "something blue" tradition. But while the internet was busy obsessing over what has been hailed as the celebrity wedding of the year, Donald Trump still managed to make it about himself.

Swift tied the knot with Kelce in a Madison Square Garden ceremony, marked by huge pink screens outside the iconic Manhattan arena declaring "JUST&T MARRIED", sending fans into a frenzy with an influx of congratulatory messages online.

It didn't take long for the White House account to jump on socials with an AI-generated parody post, flipping the pink banners to say "TRUMP IS YOUR PRESIDENT".

Inevitably, the internet had thoughts, with some suggesting that the attention being on someone else just didn’t sit right with the president.

Others compared it to the Great American State Fair outcome, which has been described as having "sparse crowds in its first days" and "short lines".

Meanwhile, another urged Trump to "be normal ... for one day".

Now, this isn't the first time Trump has taken aim at Swift, from compliments, contradictions – and, of course, the all-caps rants.

Though upon first hearing about the pair's engagement in August, he kept things unusually civil, sharing: "I wish them a lot of luck."

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment

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