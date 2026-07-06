GTA 6 LIVE: Trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed'

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and further marketing might be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games promoted Red Dead Redemption 2 ahead of its launch in 2018.



Pre-orders for GTA 6 are now live with the game on track to release as planned on 19 November. There are two editions available, standard and ultimate, and those that pre-order can start loading the game from 12 November.

Grand Theft Auto VI is the most anticipated game ever and gamers continue to avidly track Rockstar Games' next trailer reveal, gameplay leaks and map rumours online.

Indy100's GTA 6 live blog below has all the latest rumours, talking points, trailer speculation, gameplay updates and more as they happen.

GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details 'revealed' GTA 6 trailer 3 release and marketing details could be 'revealed' when comparing how Rockstar Games marketed Red Dead Redemption 2. Although Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has previously said GTA 6 will be marketed in a very different way to GTA 5, there have so far actually been a lot of similarities to what we experienced ahead of RDR2 releasing, according to TechRadar. The first trailers for both RDR2 and GTA 6 set the scene and revealed a first date that would later be delayed. There was then a huge gap to the second trailer. There was a smaller wait between the second and third trailers for RDR2 but this was seven months. It's been more than 400 days since GTA 6 trailer 2 released but TechRadar said it "wouldn't be surprised if Rockstar Games has one in the bank for when GTA 6 pre-order hype starts to wane as a way to give sales a boost". A first RDR2 gameplay trailer did not emerge until 85 days before the game released and if GTA 6 follows a similar pattern, that could mean a gameplay trailer at the start of August - around the expected time of Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call. GTA 6 trailer 3 and further marketing details have not been officially confirmed by Rockstar Games and this remains speculation at this time.

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