Man Utd fans in tears following Erik ten Hag's emotional letter to supporters

Manchester United fans have been left in tears, after the club's manager, Erik ten Hag penned an open letter to supporters following the team's Carabao Cup final victory on Sunday.

The Red Devils beat Newcastle United 2-0 at Wembley to win their first trophy in six years and continue the teams fine form under the Dutch coach.

Goals from Brazilian midfielder Casemiro and an own goal from Newcastle's Sven Botman secured the win for United on a historic afternoon for the club.

Since his arrival in the summer Ten Hag, despite a rocky start where they lost their first two games of the season, has steadied the ship and lifted the team to third in the table and are still in contention of winning the FA Cup and Europa League too.

Now in an open letter to the fans, Ten Hag has expressed his gratitude to the fans for their support throughout the campaign and stressed that there will be "no complacency in our desire to return this club back to where we want to be."

The 53-year-old wrote:

"To all Manchester United supporters,

I wanted to take the time to address you directly this morning.

"When I arrived at the club, we spoke about the challenge and importance of reuniting this group of players with our amazing fans.

"Believe me, this squad knows exactly how important you are. The bond between the supporters and the team is there for everyone to see and what we experienced together yesterday will only further strengthen that bond.

"The atmosphere generated by those of you at Wembley was incredible. From the first minute until the last you were there with us, driving the team on, supporting and encouraging them to get over the line to bring the trophy back to Manchester.

"For those of you who couldn’t be there, we felt your support before, during and after the game. Know that each and every one of you will always play your part in this team being successful.

"I am proud of my players and staff for their preparation and performances. Yesterday, we saw the required desire, spirit and determination that we must demand of everyone who represents Manchester United.

"We set ourselves high standards every day. At Wembley, we met those demands and got the reward of our first trophy together.

"We know the importance of silverware throughout the history of this great club. We are so happy to bring the trophy back to Old Trafford but we are by no means satisfied and we will not stop here.

"Together we have experienced the feeling of what it means to win together for Manchester United. It is truly magnificent and will only make each of us hungrier for more success.

"This group has made great strides in the last few months but there is still a lot more to come. I can assure you that everyone at Carrington will be working constantly because we know that this club and you, our supporters, deserve more great days like this.

"We will go back to work today, with full focus now on preparing to face West Ham in the FA Cup on Wednesday evening.

"There will be no complacency in our desire to return this club back to where we want to be.

"Please know that you are vital to what we want to achieve and take yesterday as proof of what can happen when we are all United together.

"Thank you for your support and dedication,

Erik ten Hag."

In response many fans were left feeling emotional at ten Hag's words, enduring him further to the fanbase for his commitment to the club.

















Man United's attention now turns to West Ham who they play in the FA Cup on Wednesday and then Liverpool, in a big Premier League clash on Sunday.



