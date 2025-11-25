New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani might just be one of Arsenal FC ’s biggest fans, admitting he almost “teared up” at a video message from a club legend.

34-year-old Mamdani was elected mayor of NYC on 4 November on a platform of support for affordable housing, groceries and city transit. When he is sworn in in January 2026, he will become the city’s youngest mayor since 1892 and the first Indian-American and Muslim mayor.

Throughout his campaign, Mamdani was described by many as appearing down-to-earth and relatable, and that form continued recently when he received a video message from Arsenal football legend, Ian Wright.

During an appearance on The Adam Friedland Show, Mamdani was surprised with the video and could barely contain himself.

“Hi Zohran, how are you doing? Ian Wright here,” the video said. “I just want to say a massive, massive congratulations on what you’ve achieved. The real work, though, starts now. But, God willing, you can achieve everything that you have set out to achieve.”

As he watched the video, a grinning Mandani said, “I love you.”

Someone joked: “The most emotional I’ve ever seen Zohran…”

Another said: “Total Cultural Victory.”

“You will never see me glaze Arsenal ever again but this deserves an exception. Well done @IanWright0,” said another.

Posting later about the moment, Mandani wrote on X/Twitter: “Yes, I almost teared up over Arsenal.”

Piers Morgan responded: “I may have been a bit hasty in my judgement about Mayor Mandani. Any man who weeps over Arsenal and loves @IanWright0 is OK with me. He’s clearly a proper Gooner.”

Someone else commented: “You’re a Gunner? My respect and admiration for you just tripled.”

Another wrote: “This is what a real Mayor looks like.”

