With the release date of the Stranger Things final season approaching, fans of the Netflix show have been rewatching past episodes and speculating on how things will unfold.

In particular, there are questions surrounding Will Byer's (Noah Schnapp) time in the Upside Down in season one and how this could continue to impact the storyline in the upcoming season. Particularly since the first five minutes of season five, we're transported back in time and shown exactly what happened to a young Will when he disappeared.

Meanwhile, fans believe Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) had some kind of role to play in all of this.

On social media, someone shared stills from Eleven's showdown with Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) from the last season, and she ends up being tied up inside the Creel House within his Mind Lair.

The villain then tells her, "All I needed was someone to open the door, and you did that for me."

This is in reference to Eleven unknowingly allowing him to escape and use his powers to open a portal to the Upside Down, kicking off what happened in season four.

But could there be another meaning being inferred here? Fans reckon so...

As one shared their thoughts on the significance of this scene for the upcoming season, "It's definitely her," they said.

That's when another added, "Oh my god, it's so over," which went viral with almost 28,000 likes.





"OK but genuinely what are we going to do if it actually does end up being El?!?!?!?!?!" another fan asked.





What is the fan theory?

It all revolves around the theory that Eleven opened the door to the Byers' house the night Will was taken back in season one.

After escaping the Hawkins National Laboratory and running through the woods, the theory suggests she ended up hiding in the Byers' shed, and then used her powers to unlatch the door and ultimately lead the Demogorgon to Will instead of herself, which could have been a panicked action from the scared youngster or a way to divert the creature from going after her.

The Duffer Brothers themselves confirmed the demogorgons are not telepathic, so they couldn't have opened the locked door themselves.

"I will say the lock that gets opened telepathically, the Demogorgons aren't telepathic. I'll say that much. People have noticed that," Ross told Digital Spy.

Guess we'll have to wait and see...

Stranger Things season 5, part one, is out on Netflix on November 25 and part 2 on December 25, with part 3 on December 31.

