Trump faces backlash after reposting bizarre AI video of Democrats behind bars

US president Donald Trump has been slammed for posting AI-generated pictures showing six Democrats behind prison bars.

The post comes just days after Trump called for the arrest of “seditious” House Democrats after the group called for US troops to uphold their oath by following the Constitution and urged them to refuse unlawful orders.

Senators Elissa Slotkin, Mark Kelly, Jason Crow, Maggie Goodlander, Chris Deluzio and Chrissy Houlahan, all of whom have served in the military or intelligence service, participated in a video in which they spoke “directly to members of the military and the intelligence community”.

They urged: “No one has to carry out orders that violate the law or our Constitution.”

Responding to the video, a furious Trump suggested they were “traitors” and suggested their behaviour was “seditious” and was “punishable by DEATH”. He also shared another post that called for them to be hanged.

Trump has continued to spiral, reposting AI slop on Truth Social about the Democrats. One video he reposted showed the six Democrats behind prison bars, some of them dressed in striped clothing.

Someone argued: “This AI 'arrest' video does not show sedition. It shows how quickly some people reach for intimidation when the law is not on their side.”

Another argued: “Dream on. The 6 Democratic Congress members aren't going to be behind bars. Telling service members to obey legal orders and disobey illegal ones is free speech.”

Trump reposted another AI-generated video of a person in a Guy Fawkes mask claiming that the Democrats’ video broke the law and was “a direct attack on the chain of command”.

The individual in the video said: “Break the military, and you break the nation. Yes, it’s that serious”

They continued: “The individuals responsible should face consequences, censure, expulsion, prosecution, not because of who they attacked, but because of what they endangered.”

Four other AI-generated images (which were posted on X/Twitter by a user named @SpiritualStreetfighter17) were shared by Trump on Truth Social.

In one image, it depicted Trump as the commander who is going to “obliterate the deep state”.

indy100 has approached the White House for comment.

