Beast Games is returning for a second season, Prime Video has announced.

The global competition series from YouTuber and businessman MrBeast, real name Jimmy Donaldson, aired its first season from December 2024 to January 2025 and became Prime Video’s most-watched unscripted show ever, amassing 50 million viewers after only 25 days on the platform.

What's more, an exclusive first-look tease has been shared by Prime Video at the competition series’ iconic Beast City - plus, throughout the season, viewers will see a "Strong vs. Smart" narrative unfold.

Here is everything you need to know about Beast Games season two:

What can viewers expect for season 2?

"After a record-shattering first season, Beast Games is back! Bigger, bolder, and more intense than ever. MrBeast has assembled 100 of the planet’s strongest competitors and 100 of the world’s smartest minds. 'Strong vs. Smart' will battle for an eye-watering $5,000,000 prize," according to the synopsis.

"As players face off in the ultimate collision of brain and biceps; alliances will form and trust will break. Every challenge pushes the limits of human strength, intelligence and strategy. What wouldn’t you do for $5,000,000?"

When is the release date?

The show will premiere on January 7th 2026. The first three episodes will be available on 7th January, with the following episodes dropping weekly thereafter, leading up to the Season two finale on February 25th

Where can I watch?

Beast Games will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Will there be a season 3?

Season two might not even be out yet, but there has already been confirmation that Beast Games has been renewed for a third season, and this news was announced at the Amazon Upfront presentation in May.

You can watch the first season of Beast Games on Prime Video now.



