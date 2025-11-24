The "quiet piggy" saga continues, and now MAGA supporters are convinced that Donald Trump actually said "quiet Peggy" aboard Air Force One.

Last week, Trump was pressed on the Epstein files when a reporter attempted to ask: "If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not…"

It was then the president appeared to snap back: "Quiet! Quiet, piggy."

Before making the remark, Trump claimed he had a "very bad relationship" with Jeffrey Epstein, before swiftly moving to another question.

But now, Trump supporters insist he didn't say that at all. They instead claim he said: "Quiet, Peggy."

Despite reports suggesting the journalist in question was Bloomberg's Catherine Lucey, MAGA supporters are now arguing that his controversial remark was aimed at Bloomberg‘s Washington, DC bureau chief, Peggy Collins.

"Trump said Peggy not piggy for all you cry baby liberals," one wrote, while another argued: "Left brain people will hear 'Quiet Piggy' / Right brain people will hear 'Quiet Peggy' / Which one do you hear?"

A third chimed in: "'Quiet Piggy!' Would be epic, but unfortunately, Trump said, 'Quiet PEGGY.'"

Even Elon Musk's Grok weighed in:

Grok later did a 360 on its claims, clarifying that the earlier observation was based on "ambiguous audio and hasty name association."

"Raw audio from White House video phonetically aligns with 'piggy' as rebuke, not 'Peggy'—media amplifies the slur amid engine noise, but neutral playback confirms the distinction without name reference. Verify unedited clip yourself," it wrote.

As per reports, the reporter Margaret Collins (known as Peggy) was not on Air Force One.

Sara McGee, a Democrat running for the Texas House of Representatives, also hit back at Texas Railroad Commission candidate Tom Slocum, who was backing the "Peggy" argument, writing, "Would someone please tell Tom that Peggy Collins was not even on the plane? He blocked me because my presentation of facts hurt his feelings."

During a White House press briefing on 20 November, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt was asked what Trump meant when he called a reporter "piggy."

While not directly explaining the remark, Leavitt defended Trump and said he was elected because of his “frankness.”

"Look, the president is very frank and honest with everyone in this room. You've all seen it yourself. You've all experienced it yourselves," Leavitt said. "And I think it's one of the many reasons the American people reelected this president because of his frankness."

Indy100 reached out to the White House for comment

