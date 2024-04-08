10 biggest reactions as Everton deducted more Premier League points

Everton have been given a further points deduction for breaching the Premier League's Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR) and social media users have been reacting in their droves.

On April 8, the Premier League announced an independent Commission ruled Everton would be deducted two points.

This is for PSR breaches for the 2022/23 football financial year - clubs like Everton that have spent the last three seasons in the Premier League cannot lose more than £105m over that period but the Toffees breached this by £16.6m.

The club said it did admit this to the league.

It's reported the Premier League and independent Commission were going to deduct Everton five points this time around but reduced it to two on mitigating factors; Everton will still appeal the decision.

A statement from the league said: "The independent Commission reaffirmed the principle that any breach of PSR is significant and justifies, indeed requires, a sporting sanction."

It drops Everton down a place to 16th in the Premier League table, just two points above 18th-placed Luton Town but with a game in hand. Chelsea at Stamford Bridge is next up for the Toffees.

Everton has already been deducted six points for PSR breaches in 2021/22 - this was reduced from an initial 10 on appeal.

That means Everton's points deduction totals eight for this season and makes the team the first in the history of the English top flight to get two separate deductions in the same season.

A statement from Everton said: "While the club's position has been that no further sanction was appropriate, the club is pleased to see that the commission has given credit to the majority of issues raised by the club, including the concept of double punishment, the significant mitigating circumstances facing the club due to the war in Ukraine and he high level of co-operation and early admission of the club's breach.

"Everton remains committed to working collaboratively with the league on all matters relating to PSR but is extremely concerned by the inconsistency of different commissions in respect of points deductions applied.

"The club and its legal representatives have begun the preparations to appeal the Commission's decision."

There have been a number of different reactions on social media, including users asking where are Manchester City's deductions, who have been charged with 115 breaches of PSR, Nottingham Forest fans hopeful their club's deduction will be reduced or rescinded (the Reds were deducted four points for PSR breaches themselves) and others making fun of it.

