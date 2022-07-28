Fenerbahce fans have been widely condemned by the football world after chanting the name of Vladimir Putin during their match against Ukrainian side Dynamo Kyiv.

Wednesday night saw the sides meet in a qualifier for the Champions League third qualifying round, but the game was overshadowed after fans in the Fenerbahce end were filmed singing the name of the Russian leader.

The Ukrainian league was suspended in April following Putin’s illegal invasion of the country, with tens of thousands losing their lives as Russia continues to wage war on the people of Ukraine.

Dynamo Kyiv player Vitaliy Buyalskyi scored the opening goal of the game and celebrated by doing an eagle-hand gesture – which was taken as a nod to Fenerbahce's rivals Besiktas.

Afterwards, home fans were heard singing the name of Putin from the stands, with footage of the moment being seen more than six million times on social media.

Broadcaster Nico Cantor posted the clip online, writing: “Fenerbahçe fans chanting ‘Vladimir Putin’ after a Dynamo Kyiv player celebrated scoring in this #UCL qualifier. Absolutely tasteless.”

He added: “Buyalskiy celebrated by doing an eagle hand gesture, a clear nod to Fenerbahçe arch-rival Beşiktaş.

“Despite the ‘provocative’ act from the Dynamo player, the response from the Fenerbahçe fans is still completely inappropriate and frankly cheap.”

Some fans took to Twitter after seeing the footage and called on UEFA to ban the club from the competition in the future.

One social media user said in the comments: “Disgusting behaviour from the fenerbahce supporters towards dynamo kiev! Maybe @UEFA should ban this team to set an example that this is scandalous and not in any way done.”

Another added: “@UEFA please ban Fenerbahçe from all your events. This is disgusting, pathetic and infuriating.”

One Fanerbahce fan also wrote: “On behalf of Turkey as a Galatasaray fan we would like to apologise for this disgraceful chant. We are with Ukraine and support Ukraine in the defence of their homeland!”

Many also noted online that karma was restored on Wednesday after the Ukrainian side knocked Fenerbahce out of the Champions League third qualifying round after beating them 2-1 on aggregate.