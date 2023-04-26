Wrexham fans are in absolute dreamland at the moment.

The Welsh club have been promoted to the football league for the first time since 2008, and now they’re flirting with the idea of a footballing great signing for them.

Gareth Bale has been chatting to the club’s Hollywood owners Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds, and it’s getting fans very excited indeed.

Bale, of course, is one of the most celebrated British footballers of all time, having won five Champions Leagues and three La Liga titles with Real Madrid.

The 33-year-old retired recently, but McElhenney has reached out to try and convince him to reconsider and turn out for Wrexham.

The celebrity pair have been courting Bale on social media Getty Images

The Always Sunny in Philadelphia star took to Twitter after his side beat Boreham Wood 3-1 over the weekend.

“Hey @GarethBale11 let’s play golf, where I totally won’t spend 4 hours trying to convince you to un-retire for one last magical season,” he wrote.

The post also included a video of Bale congratulating McElhenney on the result, saying: "Hi Rob, just want to congratulate you on your promotion and everything you're doing at Wrexham."

Bale replied by writing “depends what course” and tagging golf’s governing body The R&A.

Reynolds also chipped in, trying his best to convince Bale to get involved. He wrote: “I will shave a professional-grade golf course into Rob’s back if you’ll give Wrexham a season.”

“Update: after an online image search, it appears Rob does not have the requisite body hair to support this plan,” he added.

Will we see Bale turn out in a Wrexham shirt soon? Only time will tell.

