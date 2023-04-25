Wrexham pub forced to close its doors after being 'drunk dry' by fans

A pub in Wrexham was forced to close its doors after being "drunk dry" by football fans.

The Turf Pub shut for the first time in 15 years on Saturday (April 22) when locals celebrated Wrexham's 3-1 win against Boreham Wood.

"We've had to shut," Wayne Jones told the BBC. "They've completely drank us dry.

"It was bonkers, we had probably 450 people outside, and god knows how many hundreds inside - we were up to capacity in both. We've actually shut for the first time in 15 years that we've been here."

Among the fans were Ant-Man star Paul Rudd and director Joe Russo, who were spotted enjoying drinks with fans.

Paul Novielli, a fan from Kentucky in the US, on his fourth trip to Wrexham, took a selfie with Rudd and Sandy, a fan from Canada, at the Turf and described the actor as “super nice".

"I just said hi, can you take a picture? He said yes… I asked if he’s having a good time and he said ‘amazing’," the 37-year-old told PA.

Novielli, who runs a podcast called Up The Town dedicated to Wrexham AFC, said Rudd joined in with songs including 'Super Paul Mullin' and 'Allez Allez Allez'.

"He sat with Wayne [Jones] from The Turf for a bit and did some sing songs," Novielle added.

"He engaged with a lot of people, took pictures – he was super nice."

The Turf owner Jones also commented on how "lovely" Rudd and Russo were. He said the pair were "really nice guys, they just wanted to be a part of it and soak in the atmosphere."

