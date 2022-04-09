For the first time in three years, crowds were back at the biggest horse racing event of the year as the Grand National took place at Aintree racecourse in what will go down as a historic event.
The biggest race in the sport, featuring 40 runners and riders, started without a hitch at 5:15 pm and it was Noble Yeats, trained by Emmet Mullins and ridden by amateur Sam Waley-Cohen, who managed to cross the finishing line first and claim the big prize.
It was 39-year-old Cohen's final ever race as a jockey and he couldn't have picked a grander way to bow out from the sport.
HIS. LAST. EVER. RIDE. \n\nSam Waley Cohen wins the @RandoxHealth Grand National on NOBLE YEATS! \n\n#RandoxGrandNationalpic.twitter.com/uYAMvjjCnK— Aintree Racecourse (@Aintree Racecourse) 1649521745
His horse Noble Yeats is a seven-year-old trained by Emmet Mullins, and managed to hold off 15-2 favourite Any Second Now to win at 50-1. Delta Work was third and Santini fourth.
Talking to ITV Racing, Waley-Cohen said: “It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I’ve got to say thank you, as it’s my last ever ride, to my dad (Robert Waley-Cohen, owner), for unwavering belief and love.
“Over 23 years and never a cross word, never been anything but a dream. It’s been a love affair. To my wife, long-suffering, they aren’t all good days, there are bad days in this sport.”
Thursday: Sam Waley-Cohen announces he will retire from racing after the Grand National.\n\nSaturday: Wins the Grand National on Noble Yeats.\n\nWHAT. A. STORY.pic.twitter.com/cMjNMroJJh— Racing Post (@Racing Post) 1649522136
Given the magnitude and the buzz of the occasion, Twitter was full of memes and jokes, especially due to the amount of betting involved, about the Grand National before and after the race. Here are some of our favourites.
As it\u2019s Grand National Day, surely one of the greatest sporting moments caught on camera #GrandNational2022 #tommohttps://twitter.com/accidentalp/status/1075687823347499008\u00a0\u2026— Wilfrid B. Rambell (@Wilfrid B. Rambell) 1649501993
The horse I backed in the grand nationalpic.twitter.com/Bz8ilcyeH5— David Nolan (@David Nolan) 1649522059
My Horse fell again at the Grand Nation\u2026 #GrandNational #GrandNational2022 #F1pic.twitter.com/C9j9eo79qn— The Honey Badger \ud83c\udfce (@The Honey Badger \ud83c\udfce) 1649522003
This is why the National is so unpredictable #GrandNational #GrandNational2022 #nobleyeatspic.twitter.com/2fsh9Gu3EK— Kelly Shimmin (@Kelly Shimmin) 1649522019
There's no place in the world like Aintree! \n\n#GrandNational #Aintreepic.twitter.com/z7e4XzaFqg— Stephen R Power (@Stephen R Power) 1649358664
NAH, CAN\u2019T BE BOTHERED MATE. YOU DO IT. #GrandNational #GrandNational2022pic.twitter.com/SBQUFxUmZx— Paul Mitchell\ud83d\udc99 (@Paul Mitchell\ud83d\udc99) 1649521284
They're under starters orders and off in the 2022 Grand National! \n\n#GrandNational #Aintreepic.twitter.com/9tF3oN9JFw— Stephen R Power (@Stephen R Power) 1649403600
PartyGate Scandal, ridden by Boris Johnson, wins this year\u2019s Grand National at Aintreepic.twitter.com/1XFQXzZ3Eo— Fake Showbiz News (@Fake Showbiz News) 1649512695
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.