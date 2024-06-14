The 50 greatest Euros goals ever: 39-30

From Spanish flair to spectacular Swedish efforts, these are our picks of the best Euros goals from number 39 to 30.

39. David Trezeguet: France v Italy, 2000

GOLDEN GOAL of David Trezeguet (France) v Italy at 103 ／ UEFA Euro 2000 final www.youtube.com

Is it time they brought back golden goal in major tournament? David Trezeguet, an often underrated element of that incredible French side in the late 90s and early 00s, thumped home with an unstoppable volley in extra time during the Euro 2000 final against Italy, ending the game in emphatic fashion. Absolute scenes.

38. Vladimir Beschastnykh: Russia v Czech Republic, 1996

Russia vs Czech Republic 3-3 All Goals & Highlights ( UEFA EURO 1996 ) youtu.be

This is one of those long-range efforts that we like to put in the ‘pick that one out’ category. There is simply nothing you can do about this kind of effort from Russian forward Vladimir Beschastnykh.

37. Antoine Griezmann: France vs Iceland, 2016

Antoine Griezmann goal vs Iceland www.youtube.com

He’s still such a prominent part of the French set-up, that it’s easy to forget Griezmann was blowing teams away eight years ago during Euro 2016 – and giving us a first look at the bizarre celebration. He’s ended up playing a little deeper as his career developed for France, but back then he was used to burning past defenders and chipping over hapless keepers for fun.

36. Philipp Lahm: Germany v Turkey, 2008

Germany 3-2 Turkey - EURO 2008 - Lahm's Late Winner - Extended Highlights - Full HD www.youtube.com

The purist’s player of choice, Philipp Lahm, was more known for his tactical awareness, versatility and reading the game better than anyone else during his career than scoring goals. But this clip proves he could just about anything, driving with the ball, making an insightful run and ripping the finish past the keeper into the near corner.

35. Zlatan Ibrahimovic: Sweden v France, 2012

Zlatan Ibrahimovic Amazing Goal vs France 19 05 12 HD EURO 2012 www.youtube.com

Now, you may have been wondering when Zlatan would make his first appearance on the list. One of the most prolific of spectacular goal scorers in the history of the game popped up in 2012 to score this thunderous scissor-kick against France, and while it would have been the best goal most players would have ever scored, for Zlatan it was just Tuesday.

34. Jordi Alba: Spain v Italy, 2012

Euro 2012 Final Spain v Italy Jordi Alba's goal 2-0 www.youtube.com

There’s a lot to like about this goal in and of itself – a fairly typical marauding run from Jordi Alba in his pomp, a perfectly weighted through ball from Xavi and a decisive near-post finish included – but it’s the context of the goal, helping to make the difference in the final of the 2012 tournament that elevates this one.

33. İrfan Kahveci : Turkey v Switzerland, 2020

İrfan Can Kahveci'nin Uzaktan Müthiş Golü | Türkiye - İsviçre Maçı | EURO 2020 www.youtube.com

This goal from İrfan Kahveci was a delight from start to finish, and the highlight from an otherwise pretty disastrous Euro 2020 campaign for Turkey. It begins with a delicious fake shot, rolling the ball over and taking it away from his man, before sending the most cultured of finishes up and around the keeper into the far corner.

32. Wesley Sneijder: Netherlands v France, 2008

Netherlands 4-1 France - EURO 2008 - Dutch Masterclass - FHD www.youtube.com

England fans moan about the lack of success that the ‘golden generation’ had, but when teams like the Netherlands also didn’t win anything either, maybe we need to cut ourselves a little slack. Wesley Sneijder scored worldies like this one against France pretty regularly, and given he was playing alongside the likes of Robin van Persie, Arjen Robben and Rafael van der Vaart, should they have had more success than they did?

31. Andriy Yarmolenko: Ukraine v Netherlands, 2020

Andriy Yarmolenko(🇺🇦) Goal vs Netherlands(🇳🇱)#EURO2020 www.youtube.com

Andriy Yarmolenko never quite did it in the Premier League, but around this time for his national side, he was pretty deadly. Let him onto that sweet left peg, as the Netherlands did to their cost here, and you’d soon know about it.

30. Pietro Anastasi: Italy v Yugoslavia, 1968

ITALIA-JUGOSLAVIA SECONDA FINALE 1968 www.youtube.com

What a touch and finish from Pietro Anastasi this is, combining poise and instinct for a goal in the 1968 final that transcends eras. The roar of the crowd could be from any age of football, and although this is the earliest goal in the list, it more than stands the test of time – especially as it helped Italy to a 2-0 win to lift the trophy.





