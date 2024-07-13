Groom to ’embrace’ England result as wedding falls on same day as Euros final

A marketing manager whose wedding is the same day as the Euro final said he will “embrace” the moment whatever the result and plans to watch the match live with his guests on Sunday.

Jamie Nash, 33, from Northampton, East Midlands, planned his big day over a year ago with his fiance, Emma Clayson, 30, and was aware of the potential clash, but said he has a “contingency plan” in place if the Three Lions win against Spain on Sunday.

He said their wedding will be one to remember if England defeat Spain and act as an “amazing” closure if Gareth Southgate’s team win.

“I just really hope that we can get the result tomorrow. It’ll just add such an amazing atmosphere to the closure of our wedding,” he told the PA news agency.

Jamie Nash, with his son Jude, dressed in England’s shirt from the World Cup in 2022 (Jamie Nash)

“If England win, then everyone’s going to remember the wedding and everyone’s going to remember where they were when England won the Euro.”

He added the “atmosphere is going to be electric” if the Three Lions are victorious, but joked he and his wedding guests will drink away their feelings if they lose.

“Being an England fan, I think you’re so used to disappointment. Everyone was saying, ‘if we lose, we’ll drown our sorrows'”, he quipped.

“I’m not too worried about the atmosphere. If it doesn’t go well, we’ll just make the best of it.”

The Three Lions supporter said he felt conflicted watching the tournament as he has rooted for England to reach the final, but joked the team’s loss would have avoided taking away from his wedding.

Jamie Nash will marry his fiance, Emma Clayson, in Northampton on the same day as the Euro 2024 final (Jamie Nash)

“It’s been really hard watching this tournament because I’m a huge football fan and it’s been such a tense tournament for everybody, but it’s been weird. I want England to win and I want England to do well, but if we did lose it would sort of do me a favor,” he said.

Mr Nash, who will be getting married at Dodford Manor in Northampton, plans to surprise his guests with flags and hats and will set up a screen “adjacent to the dancefloor” so they can watch the game while celebrating their wedding.

“We’ve managed to hire out a screen. We’re having our first dance at about twenty to eight, so by the time the football kicks off at 8pm all of the official wedding things will have finished and it will just be the disco,” he explained.

“Once the first dance is finished, we’ve got flags and hats to hand out to the guests, but it’s a bit of a surprise.

“If England win, then everyone’s going to remember the wedding and everyone’s going to remember where they were when England won the Euro.

“We’ve also added some England songs to the playlist, so we’re going to fully embrace it.

“We’ve spoken to our venue and they’re really supportive of it. I think they’ve got a few bottles of Prosecco on stand-by.”

Mr Nash predicts England will defeat Spain in the Euro final on Sunday and believes the Three Lions captain Harry Kane will score the first goal for the team.

“I think it might go to extra time, but England to win 2-1 after extra time. No penalties, hopefully,” he said.