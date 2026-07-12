Watch Erling Haaland gush about Jude Bellingham as bromance continues despite loss

Although they were on opposite sides for the FIFA World Cup quarter-final between England and Norway, Jude Bellingham and Erling Haaland continued to show their bromance off to the world, with the Norwegian striker gushing about Bellingham in his post-match interview.

A number of moments were captured between two of the best players in the world with the first starting in the tunnel before the game.

Bellingham seemed to give Haaland a cheeky, soft kick before they then smiled at each other and shook hands.

One moment captured Bellingham teasing Haaland ahead of a Declan Rice free-kick in the first half with the scores at 0-0 and another saw them embrace at the full-time whistle, despite England beating Norway 2-1 in extra time.

And in Haaland's post-match interview, when asked about Bellingham, the Norwegian forward had nothing but praise for him.

"Jude is a good friend," he said. "We had two good years together at Dortmund so we keep in touch and everything and he's such a good guy.

"I've said it so many times, we had so much fun together and I'm not surprised that he scores two goals today and performs the way he does.

"The only thing is that he gets, sometimes I think he get a bit too much criticism because 'he doesn't score enough goals' or whatever it is and I think he doesn't really deserve it because I think he's one of the best in the world and he's a midfielder, he still scores goals, he still managed to dribble every single player on the field.

"It's just praise for Jude, I think he's unbelievable and England is lucky, Madrid is lucky because everybody would want a Jude in the team."

The bromance between the two started when both played together at Borussia Dortmund in Germany. Haaland joined the club in January 2020 with Bellingham signing for the same team in July that same year.

They had two full seasons playing together before Haaland left for Manchester City in June 2022, with Bellingham being snapped up by Real Madrid a season later.

But during their time in Dortmund, as the two young players started to develop into two of the greatest players in the world right now, it seems a mutual respect for each other's talents emerged and a bromance was formed.

Even since after Haaland left Dortmund in 2022, whenever the Norwegian striker and Bellingham's paths have crossed when playing on opposite teams (especially with Manchester City playing Real Madrid a lot in the Champions League over the past few seasons), that bromance has still been there to see.

During this World Cup, their bromance has even been compared to Heated Rivalry.

Elsewhere from Indy100:

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings.