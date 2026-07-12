What happened to Conor McGregor on his UFC return? Fighter shares statement

A moment five years in the making lasted just 69 seconds as Conor McGregor was defeated by Max Holloway via technical knockout in his return fight at UFC 329.

The 37-year-old appeared to sustain a knee injury either just before or during the opening seconds of the bout as he started with a high kick with one of his knees appearing to buckle underneath him as he landed.

He got back to his feet each time he fell down but looked really unsteady with referee Mike Beltran calling the bout off with Holloway declared the winner.

It was McGregor's first fight since he sustained a broken leg in his last bout five years ago.

In a post on X / Twitter afterwards, McGregor said: "My head gasket is gone. Destroyed.

"I had no injury / injuries going into the fight. I was throwing kicks, planted and jumping, all throughout camp as well as backstage before the fight. This came out of nowhere. I am beyond dark here. I can only describe it as hell."

He also posted a follow-up which said: "I was so sharp and so ready for this fight I cannot believe what has happened. The talk of me being off while walking in to the fight is nonsense.

"I was calm, ready, and confident. I am in shock what has taken place. The devil is literally staring at me right in front of my face here.

"I am not engaging. I will be at church tomorrow. I will overcome this. I will not be deterred. I will return."

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