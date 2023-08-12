Harry Kane lost his first game at Bayern Munich and the jokes wrote themselves

Harry Kane's wait for a trophy continues after he lost his first game for Bayern Munich in the DFL Supercup against RB Leipzig.

The England captain completed his €100m transfer to the German giants on Saturday after his summer-long transfer saga came to a conclusion seeing the striker bid an emotional farewell to the club he has been at since he was a boy, Tottenham Hotspur.

Kane's move to Bayern means that he has a very strong chance to finally win the one thing that has eluded him in the English game; a trophy.

The 30-year-old even had the chance to claim a trophy in his first game for his new club as they faced Leipzig in the German equivalent of the Community Shield; the DFL Supercup.

Kane didn't start the match and Bayern didn't start the match very well either as they found themselves 2-0 down at half-time thanks to two goals from Spanish winger Dani Olmo. Kane was subbed on at 64 minutes but four minutes later Leipzig were 3-0 up as Olmo completed his hat-trick from the penalty spot.

This was hardly the start that Kane would have envisioned for himself at Bayern and the fact that he is still waiting to lift a trophy has led to the inevitable jokes on Twitter.

























Amongst the schadenfreude, there was one legitimately funny moment where Kane realised he's yet to learn any German when attempting to complain to the referee.





Kane can at least hope to get his Bayern career off to a proper start on Friday, when the team kick off their Bundesliga campaign agaisnt Werder Bremen.

