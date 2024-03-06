Harry Kane exposes Jamie Carragher live on air

Harry Kane outed Jamie Carragher live on CBS Sports in a post-match interview following Bayern Munich's win over Lazio in the UEFA Champions League.

The German giants hosted the Italian side in the second leg of their round of 16 clash in the evening of March 5.

Lazio took a 1-0 lead into the second leg at the Allianz Arena but the hosts comfortably won the return 3-0 to progress 3-1 on aggregate.

Thomas Müller scored either side of a Kane brace, taking the Englishman's total to 33 goals in 33 games for Bayern in all competitions this season.

He did a post-match interview with CBS Sports as part of their coverage of the Champions League - and he outed Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher on the show.

Presenter Kate Abdo starts the viral clip, posted by @CBSSportsGolazo, by asking Kane: "Before we do anything, I think we should clear up because Jamie said earlier on in the pre-game that he called you and spoke to you this week - is that true, or false?"

Kane replies: "That is false, sorry Jamie."

The studio erupts into fits of laughter, with Kane smiling too.

Carragher says: "H, don't do this to me!

"I'm telling everyone in America that we're friends, that we've got a great relationship, I can't believe you've just done that to me!"

Kane replies: "We are friends but I'm not going to lie on national TV."

And it doesn't stop there.

Abdo asks: "Does he have your number Harry?"

Kane says: "We exchange messages on Twitter, you know more Twitter friends."

After Carragher briefly tries to plead his case to Abdo, she says: "That's not friends," before Carragher finally spills.

He says: "What I was saying before the game was I was confident you were going to do the business, I let slip that we had a little message today, I know that wasn't the full truth or the whole truth, but we did get in touch about 12 months ago didn't we?"

Kane continues smiling through pundit Thierry Henry being amazed it was that long ago, before saying: "Yeah we did indeed - I appreciate it though, I appreciate it."

After the video was posted online, Kane himself quote Tweeted it and said: "Sorry @Carra23 the truth will always come out."

Carragher even replied to it.

The video caused a lot of amusement on X / Twitter.

