Fans divided after Harry Kane hits back at Gary Lineker's 's**t' comment

Harry Kane's response to Gary Lineker criticising England's performance after their 1-1 draw with Denmark has divided fans on social media.

On June 20, England were held to a draw in their second group game of Euro 2024 and their performance was criticised heavily by pundits and fans.

The result meant England continued an unwanted record of never having won their opening two games at a European Championship finals.

Speaking on an episode of The Rest is Football, Lineker delivered a scathing assessment of the performance, describing it as "s**t".

In a press conference ahead of England's final group game against Slovenia on June 25, captain Kane was asked about these comments.

HIGHLIGHTS - Denmark v England | #EURO2024 | ITV Sport www.youtube.com

He said: "What maybe ex-players or pundits now have got to realise is that it's very hard to not listen to it now, especially for some players who may not be used to it or some players who are new to the environment.

"I know they have to be honest and give their opinion but also they have a responsibility of being an ex-player, an ex-England player that a lot of players looked up to.

"People do care about what they say and people do listen to them.

"The bottom line is we haven't won anything as a nation for a long, lone time and a lot of these players were part of that as well and they know how tough it is - its not digging anyone out but they know the reality it's tough to play major tournaments and tough to play for England.

"I'd never disrespect any ex-player but all I'd say is remember what it was like to wear the shirt and that their words are listened to.

"We all want to win a major tournament, I'm sure they want us to win a major tournament and being as helpful as they can and building the lads up with confidence would be a better way to go about it."

But his response has divided fans on social media - some have praised him for standing up to the criticism and speaking out against it, whereas others have said the criticism was deserved and that the England team should be held accountable if performances are not good enough.

































Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings