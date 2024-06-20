Unwanted England Euros record goes on after 1-1 draw with Denmark

England have continued an unwanted Euros record after a 1-1 draw against Denmark in Frankfurt in their second group game of Euro 2024.

Captain Harry Kane scored inside the opening 20 minutes after Kyle Walker impressively won the ball back high up the pitch with his ball across the box deflecting a couple of times before reaching Kane who slotted home from close range.

That goal was undone in the 34th minute though as England failed to get out and close Denmark down, with Morten Hjulmand firing in off the post from range.

Neither side was then able to find a winner with the England team getting criticised throughout the game and especially afterwards by fans on social media.

That means England have continued an unwanted record of never having won their opening two games at a European Championship finals.

Including Euro 2024, England have qualified for 11 European Championships in total.

England's unbeaten run in the group stage of the Euros has extended to 12 games though.

The opening day 1-0 win against Serbia on June 16 was only the second time England had won an opening game at the tournament.

In that game, Jude Bellingham's header inside the opening 15 minutes capped off an impressive half-an-hour for England before they dropped deeper and started playing more defensively.

The 1-1 draw with Denmark leaves England on four points and still sitting top of group C, with Slovenia and Denmark on two points and Serbia on one.

England's qualification to the knockout rounds is not yet secure.

England are next in action against Slovenia on June 25.

