In Pictures: Glory for England as Lionesses beat Germany
Fans celebrate the final whistle in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)
PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

England’s Euro 2022 dream became reality as substitute Chloe Kelly’s extra-time finish saw the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 and secure the first major trophy in their history in front of a record-breaking crowd at Wembley.

Kelly prodded the ball past Merle Frohms in the 110th minute to restore the tournament hosts’ lead after fellow substitute Ella Toone’s wonderful lobbed opener just after the hour mark.

Eight-time champions Germany had equalised with 11 minutes of normal time remaining through Lina Magull, and the game looked on course for a penalty shoot-out until Kelly’s effort fired Sarina Wiegman’s side to glory.

England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final \u2013 Wembley StadiumEngland celebrating victory (Jonathan Brady/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Jonathan Brady

England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final \u2013 Wembley StadiumLeah Williamson lifts the Uefa Women’s Euro 2022 trophy (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final \u2013 Wembley StadiumEngland head coach Sarina Wiegman celebrates (Danny Lawson/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Danny Lawson

Meanwhile, fans across the country joined in the historic celebrations at the final whistle.

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 FinalFans celebrate at Aylesbury United WFC (Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Steve Parsons

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 FinalCelebrations in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final(Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 FinalFans in Trafalgar Square (Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final(Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final(Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final(Steve Parsons/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Steve Parsons

Fans watch England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final(Aaron Chown/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Aaron Chown

England v Germany \u2013 UEFA Women\u2019s Euro 2022 \u2013 Final \u2013 Wembley StadiumA capacity crowd during the Euro 2022 final at Wembley (Joe Giddens/PA)PA Wire/PA Images - Joe Giddens

Please log in or register to upvote this article
The Conversation (0)