Iran have overcome their 6-2 thrashing by England in their first game to beat Wales 2-0 in a dramatic game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The very tense encounter was key for both teams given that they had failed to win their first games and Wales will probably relish their missed chances in the game but the Iranian might feel that they deserved the win.

A key moment in the game came late in the second half when the Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off after clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi and failing to clear the ball.

Down to 10 men, Rob Page's players had no choice but to defend and hope they would secure a 0-0 draw which would have been a great result in the circumstances.

However, it wasn't to be as two injury times goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Rouzbeh Cheshmi sealed a vital win for Iran, who now face the United States in their final group game. Wales, meanwhile, will have to try and beat England to stand any chance of progressing in the tournament.

This marks another huge result for Asian teams at the World Cup following big results for Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan so far over the likes of Argentina, Uruguay and Germany, a point which many people referenced on social media.





































