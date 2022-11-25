Iran have overcome their 6-2 thrashing by England in their first game to beat Wales 2-0 in a dramatic game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
The very tense encounter was key for both teams given that they had failed to win their first games and Wales will probably relish their missed chances in the game but the Iranian might feel that they deserved the win.
A key moment in the game came late in the second half when the Welsh goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey was sent off after clattering into Iran's Mehdi Taremi and failing to clear the ball.
Down to 10 men, Rob Page's players had no choice but to defend and hope they would secure a 0-0 draw which would have been a great result in the circumstances.
However, it wasn't to be as two injury times goals from Ramin Rezaeian and Rouzbeh Cheshmi sealed a vital win for Iran, who now face the United States in their final group game. Wales, meanwhile, will have to try and beat England to stand any chance of progressing in the tournament.
This marks another huge result for Asian teams at the World Cup following big results for Saudi Arabia, South Korea and Japan so far over the likes of Argentina, Uruguay and Germany, a point which many people referenced on social media.
\u201cAsia\u2019s put themselves on the footballing map this World Cup\n\nJapan 2-1 Germany\nIran 2-0 Wales\nSouth Korea 1-1 Uruguay\nSaudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina\u201d— Ly\u00e9s (@Ly\u00e9s) 1669377841
\u201cIran smashing Wales, Saudi\u2019s Arabia shocking Argentina, Japan shocking Germany and South Korea drawing with Uruguay. Asia fully cooking this World Cup\u201d— Trey (@Trey) 1669378684
\u201cAsia proves to be the best\n\nCongratulations to the Iranian people\n#Iran #FIFAWorldCup\u00a0 #\u0627\u064a\u0631\u0627\u0646 #\u0643\u0623\u0633_\u0627\u0644\u0639\u0627\u0644\u0645_\u0642\u0637\u06312022\u201d— FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 (@FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022) 1669379302
\u201cGotta say, Asia\u2019s having an excellent World Cup! From Japan and Korea to the East, to Iran and Saudi Arabia to the west - widespread eminence!\u201d— Neal \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa (@Neal \ud83c\udde6\ud83c\uddfa) 1669378615
\u201cAsia really showing up this World Cup.\n\nSaudi Arabia 2-1 Argentina\nJapan 2-1 Germany\nIran 2-0 Wales\nSouth Korea 0-0 Uruguay\u201d— Dr Yash \uea00 (@Dr Yash \uea00) 1669379297
\u201cFT - Iran \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf7 2-0 \ud83c\udff4\udb40\udc67\udb40\udc62\udb40\udc77\udb40\udc6c\udb40\udc73\udb40\udc7f Wales\n\nTypical Queiroz result, not so typical performance!\n\nTotal control for much of the game. From a lack of composure, to two late, late strikes to pull them over the line.\n\nAnother great result for Asia at this World Cup. #Qatar2022\u201d— Martin Lowe (@Martin Lowe) 1669377788
\u201cWhat a win for Iran man! Those players those fans everyone! It\u2019s more than just three points! \n\nAsia has truly shown up at this World Cup! Love it!!!! Come on!!!\u201d— Anubhav Kaushal (@Anubhav Kaushal) 1669377877
