IShowSpeed hit with brutal RKO after saving Logan Paul at Wrestlemania

Logan Paul brought another friend to Wrestlemania this year - IShowSpeed.

Last year, KSI - as a big blue Prime Bottle - accompanied the now United States Championship to the ring against Seth Rollins only to be put through the table, and this his year, Speed had the honour of being the person to dress up in the big Prime bottle costume and get smashed into a table.

During Logan's United States Championship defence against Randy Orton and Kevin Owens, IShowSpeed performed a critical save for Paul. The streamer dragged Paul out of the way of Orton's vicious punt kick as it was being set up by 'The Viper'

Those actions helped Paul retain the title at Wrestlemania 40 tonight by keeping him in the match.

It saved Paul from the kick, and caused a distraction - in his annoyance, Orton chased Speed and endured Speed's rants to kick him down, and set-him up for an RKO finisher on the table, which he delivered with a crunch.

Sadly for Orton, he should've concentrated on the matter at hand. In the chaos, Orton was able to take down Kevin Owens with an RKO as counter to Owens' pop-up powerbomb, but an opportunistic Paul was the one who took control of the situation, launching Orton out of the ring and leaving himself the room to hit Logan Paul with a splash from the top rope to win the match.

