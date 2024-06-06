England fans divided as Jack Grealish is cut from Euros squad

England will be without one of the most high-profile players in the country when they line-up for Euro 2024, after Jack Grealish was reportedly cut from the squad ahead of the tournament.

Grealish has been left out alongside the likes of James Maddison, according to reports from The Athletic’s David Ornstein.

Harry Maguire will also miss the tournament with a calf injury and it's been reported that Liverpool’s Curtis Jones and Jarell Quansah will not be in the final squad.

Grealish made a total of 36 appearances in all competitions for Manchester City in the 2023-24 season, helping Pep Guardiola’s side to the Premier League title. However, he had a quieter campaign than in 2022-34, where he was more important to City’s success.

The news has sparked much speculation on social media, with the decision to drop Grealish dividing fans.

Some took to Twitter/X to criticise the decision.

























Others made jokes about Grealish being dropped, and some supported the decision.





























