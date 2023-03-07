Jackson Mahomes’ biggest controversies, from assault accusations to bar feuds

Patrick Mahomes is widely admired and regarded as the finest NFL player of his generation. But his brother Jackson? That’s a whole other ball game.

Jackson is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick, who is well on his way to become the greatest NFL quarterback since Tom Brady.

The self-declared “public figure” is known for his dance TikToks, and between him and Patrick’s fiancée, Brittany Matthews, he’s been rubbing Chiefs fans up the wrong way with his antics over recent years.

In fact, his mere presence at games, or anywhere else for that matter seems to annoy certain people.

His ‘career’ to date hasn’t been without scandal, either. These are the 22-year-old’s most controversial moments.

Accusations of assault

Jackson has recently faced accusations of assaulting a restaurant owner and a waiter, according to The Kansas City Star.

He has been accused of forcibly kissing the female owner of a bar outside of Kansas City, as well as pushing a 19-year-old male waiter.

According to reports, police are investigating. The owner has given her account to The Star, saying about the incident, claiming that there is CCTV evidence.

“And I'm telling him, pushing him off saying 'what are you doing?' Then he proceeded to do it two more times where the last time I was pushing him off and I can see on the cameras that somebody was outside the office door and I was yelling for them to come help because he's big and massive.”

Criminal defense attorney Brandan Davies released a statement to the publication maintaining Mahomes's innocence.

“Jackson has done nothing wrong,” he said. “Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses. We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”

When he poured water on Baltimore Ravens fans

Back before the start of the 2021 season, the Chiefs were playing the Baltimore Ravens in a warm-up game, when he was spotted in the crowd by a pocket of home fans.

After the Chiefs lost 36-35, a video shows Jackson responding to being taunted by opening a bottle of water and throwing it all over them.

He didn’t seem to mind the clip being shared on social media, either. When it was re-shared by Barstool Sports, he replied saying “they were thirsty”.

Riding a mechanical bull with a fan

Not the most scandalous incident by any reckoning, but one viral moment from 2022 saw Jackson post a video of himself riding a mechanical bull with a Chiefs fan.

One of his strangest moments yet saw him get very close with a female Kansas City fan, who was also wearing a Mahomes jersey at the time.

Slightly bizarre all round.

Caught on camera arguing with staff at a club

In 2022, Jackson was caught on camera clashing with members of staff in footage posted to Twitter in an unknown club.

It’s not clear what he did to attract the ire of both club organisers and police, but arguing loudly with members of staff and/or other punters in the bar isn’t a great look.

Feuding with another bar

It wasn’t the first time that Jackson had been involved in a clash with members of staff at a club, either. He previously hit out at a Kansas City bar and allegedly tried to shame them for not accommodating “very large group”.

“The service is absolutely terrible and the servers are so rude," he wrote on his Instagram [via Golf Digest].

In response, the cocktail bar named SoT posted a since-deleted statement on social media saying: “We are sorry that you have the reach that you do, or at least that you think you do and that instead of using it for something positive you decided to use it to try and crush a small business.”

Dancing on the memorial of the late Sean Taylor

Jackson was forced to apologise following an incident back in October 2021, after he performed a dance on the memorial dedicated to the late Sean Taylor.

Taylor, a former player in the NFL, died in 2007 after being shot while his home was being robbed in Florida.

Taking to Twitter afterwards to apologise, Jackson wrote: “I want to sincerely apologize for accidentally being on the Sean Taylor #21 at FedEx Field. We were directed to stand in that area and I meant absolutely no disrespect to him or his family.”

Just showing up at the Super Bowl

Somehow, it seems like Jackson just being around is enough to cause controversy. He recently went viral again for exactly what you would expect him to do following his brother’s 2023 Super Bowl win against the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

One video of Jackson shared on Twitter after the Chiefs' victory has people calling him a total distraction.

The clip, which Barstool Sports shared, showed Patrick having a postgame interview on the field while Jackson was seemingly recording a dance for his TikTok in the background.

“Just a perfect clip,” the outlet captioned the post.

People took to the comment section to share their thoughts, many believing Jackson was “embarrassing” the family.

