James Maddison fires back at Neal Maupay with 3 words over stolen celebration beef

Tottenham footballer James Maddison made a dramatic return from injury after getting into a bust-up with rival Neal Maupay over a copied goal celebration.

Maddison returned to the Spurs line-up for the first time in almost three months following injury and it’s safe to say the footballer came back with a bang.

It all unfolded when Brentford striker Maupay scored against the home side in the 15th minute. The Frenchman celebrated the goal by using Maddison’s trademark dart-throwing celebration.

As he made his way back to restart the game, Maddison and Maupay engaged in a heated exchange that appeared to rile them both up.

Spurs got their own back, going on to win the match 3-2 and with player Brennan Johnson sarcastically celebrating his goal with the same celebration, aimed at Maupay.

In a post-match interview with TNT Sports, Maddison savagely commented on the situation, suggesting Maupay copied him because he hasn’t scored enough.

Maddison said: “He probably hasn't scored enough goals of his own in the last few years to have his own celebration so he probably had to copy mine!”

The beef didn’t end there as Maddison took to Instagram after the match to rub Tottenham’s win over Brentford in even more by sharing a picture of Maupay doing his celebration, followed by a picture of Maddison celebrating and the full-time result.

He captioned the post with just three words, writing: “A short story…”

In the comments, one person wrote: “He (Maupay) went far far too early with all of those shenanigans! Loved how every single player was gunning for him after that!”

Another wrote: “The beautiful game is back. Need more of this.”

British darts sensation Luke Littler commented on the post: “Yes sirrrr.”

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter



How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings