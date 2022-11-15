Arizona Cardinals defensive end JJ Watt promised to pay a fan $1,000 who lost a bet when he didn't score a touchdown.

On Sunday (13 November), a controversial call ended up denying Watts in the Cardinals' win against the Los Angeles Rams 27-17.

For the first time in two years, Watts believed that he scored a touchdown towards the end of the second quarter after his teammate, outside linebacker Myjai Sanders forced a fumble on the Rams' backup quarterback, John Wolford.

Watts then followed the play, picking up the football before running to the end zone with no Rams players around.

But the play didn't go according to plan, as referees ruled it an incomplete forward pass.

As a result of the refs' ruling, the three-time Associated Press NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award winner didn't achieve the touchdown, preventing a fan from winning $1,000. The refs' call also denied a fan who was actually set to win $1,000.

The fan took to Twitter to share a screenshot of his $27 bet to Watt and asked for help.

"They blew that play dead, but you would've walked in the endzone… should've won $1000. Wanna help a brotha out?" the fan quipped on Monday (14 November).

On that same day, Watt responded to the fan, noting that they both "got screwed" with the play call, and asked for the fan to DM him their address.

This isn't the first time the 2018 Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner took it upon himself to reach out to a fan to help them out.

In July, Watt offered to help pay for Jennifer Simpson's grandfather's funeral after seeing a tweet from her that said she would have to sell a Watt and Reebok collaboration and a Watt Texans jersey to help raise money for her grandfather's funeral.

"Don't sell your shoes and jersey; we'll help with the funeral. I'm sorry for your loss," Watt tweeted.

