A football fan was left disappointed after having his USA and Borussia Dortmund shirts signed by the wrong player.

Justin (@JSRFootball) took to Twitter to narrate a story that feels like something straight out of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He explained:

“Yesterday I attempted to get @cpulisic_10 to sign his USA & Dortmund kits at Chelsea training (he didn't). Instead, Jorginho shockingly walked up and immediately signed both without asking. I have no idea why, nobody else did. My jerseys are now ruined and I'm very disappointed.”

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Clearly tagging in Christian Pulisic is an attempt to get the shirts signed by the man who actually plays for the United States national team and used to ply his trade at Borussia Dortmund.

But one has to feel for Jorginho, a victim of circumstance like Larry David simply trying to do the right thing and messing up in a monumental fashion.

Presumably, Jorginho has shirts thrust in front of him constantly and has got into the habit of signing them without a thought. On this occasion, he clearly didn’t even bother registering the fact that he represents Italy at international level and has never played in the Bundesliga.

Justin, an aspiring football writer and podcast host, took some comfort from the joy his misfortune brought strangers on the internet, tweeting:

“At least I can take solace in the fact that this is bringing people a good laugh.”

The other possibility is that Jorginho, in a moment of magnificent villainy, knew exactly what he was doing. The man is notable for his penalty prowess but this would be taking things to a whole new level.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.