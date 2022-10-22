How do you solve a problem like Ronaldo? That’s the biggest issue facing Erik Ten Hag at Manchester United.

United thrashed Spurs 3-0 this week, and despite not playing a single minute Cristiano Ronaldo managed to make it all about himself.

In the most prima donna move imaginable, the Portuguese forward refused to come on, stormed off down the tunnel and left the ground before full-time.

Ronaldo is now training on his own after being frozen out of the squad by Ten Hag and unless things change it looks like he might have played his last game for United.

It’s one of the most talked about things in football over the past week, and a clip of Ronaldo’s former manager Jose Mourinho has now resurfaced online.

Footage from Netflix series The Playbook sees Mourinho, who managed Ronaldo during his time at Real Madrid, discussing how to coach the biggest players in the game.

He said: "If you are not able to coach the big players, you are not able to coach anyone. It is very important for a coach to understand, you are not going to teach them how to play football.

Mourinho added: "You are not going to teach Ronaldo how to take a free-kick, you are not going to teach [Zlatan] Ibrahimovic how to hold the ball on his chest, you are not going to teach [Didier] Drogba how to attack the first post and score in the air.

"You are going to teach them how to play football, in that team."

Food for thought for Ten Hag.

Erik ten Hag has since said that Ronaldo has to accept the consequences and potential backlash for the "bad behaviour" that means the Manchester United star sits out the trip to Chelsea.

