Jurgen Klopp makes surprise Anfield return after stepping down as Liverpool manager

Jürgen Klopp made a surprise first return to Anfield since he stepped down as Liverpool manager and it's perhaps not what you'd expect for.

Klopp announced in January that the 2023/24 season would be his last in charge of Liverpool, his tenth and final campaign.

He won every top trophy an English club can win in that time - a Premier League title, a Champions League, an FA Cup, two EFL Cups, the Community Shield, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

But he made a return to Anfield on June 13 for a very different reason.

Taylor Swift was in town for the 100th show of her record-breaking Eras Tour.

As part of the UK leg, she's already stopped off in Edinburgh and Liverpool with dates in Cardiff, London and Dublin to come.

And it seems Klopp wanted to soak in seeing Swift in action as he swapped his usual place on the touchline for a seat in the stands, much to the delight of some of those in the crowd.





He even posted a message to his followers on Instagram to tell them he was going beforehand with the caption 'going back to a place I know All Too Well...'

In the video, he said: "So, back in Liverpool and now it's Taylor time. Two things I had to do today - I had a barber appointment with Umut then we're going out to Anfield.

"First time going to Anfield not for a football game but in the stands and watching Taylor Swift.

"I'n not Taylor made, obviously, but Taylor ready! Let's go to Anfield and have a good night, or a great night would be cool. See you there."

Who knew that Klopp was a Swiftie?

