Presenter Laura Woods has received an outpouring of support on social media after sharing details of a freak accident which means she is unable to cover the undisputed heavyweight champion fight between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for TNT Sports.

Woods is one of the regular presenters for the sports channel, regularly hosting coverage of football and boxing.

She was due to be ringside in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on May 18 for the highly-anticipated fight but will no longer be able to attend due to a freak accident.

Woods posted pictures of her shocking injuries on social media, along with a detailed caption of what happened and thanking those who looked after her.

The Instagram post said: "I had an accident last weekend at a holiday cottage. I swung a pillow and hit a large, glass lampshade hanging from the ceiling above me, which shattered and cut my face and arms, but luckily missed my eye.

"I've added in the photos from then to now to show that even though it may look rough, it's such a wonderful improvement already and I'm so grateful 🤍

"It was a hell of a shock and I've been a bit sad, but I'm feeling very lucky it wasn't worse. So a big thanks to my eyebrow too, for taking the brunt of it 😂

"I’m gutted I can’t cover the fight in Riyadh anymore, but wishing the brilliant TNT boxing team all the best 🤍

"Be back soon xx"

After posting, a number of fellow presenters, sports stars and celebrities commented with their well wishes.

Jill Scott said: "Laura hope you’re ok! Wishing you a speedy recovery ❤️"

Adam Collard said: "Little trooper 🤍🤍🤍"

Theo Walcott said: "Wishing you a speedy recovery and hope you're doing ok."

Adebayo Akinfenwa said: "Speedy recovery LW 🙏🏿"

Natalie Pinkham said: "Bless you Laura. Sending healing hugs and loads of love ❤️🙏"

Sign up for our free indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 ranking