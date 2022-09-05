Lee Dixon is facing online criticism about his comments on climate change while commenting on Manchester United vs. Arsenal on Sunday.

The former footballer appeared to question the existence of global warming in a strange exchange during the match.

The former Arsenal and England player was talking to commentator Peter Drury as United beat Arsenal 3-1 when talk unexpectedly turned to the existence of climate change.

It came as Dixon asked why goalkeepers in the Premier League no longer wore caps, before saying "we've got global warming... allegedly".

Dixon added: “This is a question I think I asked last year that you might know the answer to, you might not.

“It's all about why don't goalkeepers wear caps any more? Has the Sun changed since the 70s?”

“I don't know the answer,” Drury replied. “First of all, I'd say to you occasionally you still see one, but not as many as you used to, I agree.”

“All goalies used to wear caps when it was sunny. And now we've got global warming, allegedly, and all that,” Dixon went on to say.

“Maybe we've got taller stands since the 70s,” Drury replied.

“There you go. See, I knew you'd get a proper answer,” Dixon added.

Dixon is known for his days as a player, where he spent 14 years at Arsenal and made 458 for the North London club between 1988 and 2002. He was capped 22 times for England.



