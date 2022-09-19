FIFA fans have been watching a Lionel Messi clip in disbelief, and it’s all because of its uncanny resemblance to the video game.

Messi plays like he’s in a simulation sometimes and his latest free kick looks more like something PlayStation or Xbox gamers might see on their screens rather than real life.

Why? It’s all because of the camera angle.

The PSG forward scored as his side beat Ligue 1 opposition Lyon 1-0 but a moment later in the match had people rubbing their eyes due to the unusual camera angle used after Messi had taken the freekick.

Unlike most standard angles used in TV broadcasts of football games, the camera instead showed a close-up of Messi and the wall in front of the goal.

It looked an awful lot like the angle which features in the FIFA games, which allows players to line up free kicks with a good view of the keeper and defenders.

Messi’s effort hit the bar and it was then turned in by Sergio Ramos, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

It didn’t stop the replay sparking a big reaction from gamers online.

“This messi freekick looks like its on fifa i swear,” one social media user wrote.

“Why it look so fake,” another said.

Messi has enjoyed a good start to the league season in France, scoring six goals and registering eight assists in 11 games so far.

It comes after Messi created Champions League history by scoring for the 18th consecutive season in the competition with the 3-1 win at Maccabi Haifa.

Messi joined PSG in 2021 after 520 games for his boyhood club Barcelona.