England fans react as Ella Toone fires Lionesses ahead against Australia

England fans are celebrating around the country after the Lionesses went 1-0 up against Australia in their Women's World Cup semi-final with a great strike from Ella Toone.

The midfielder smashed a finish into the top corner past Matildas keeper Mackenzie Arnold from inside the box in the 36th minute

The move came from the left hand side, with some clever play in the box resulting in an assist from Lauren Hemp.

The game started at a canter, with both teams having good moments early on.

There was some surprise when Australia’s star player Sam Kerr was named in the starting line-up, given she’s still recovering from an injury that’s kept her playing time down so far in the tournament.

The first goal sparked a big reaction on social media, as football fans celebrated the breakthrough.









