Lucy Bronze appears to leave Gianni Infantino hanging in awkward presentation handshake

England defender Lucy Bronze has appeared to have left Fifa president Gianni Infantino hanging when collecting her second-place medal at the Women's World Cup Final.

The Lionesses came up short on Sunday, losing 1-0 to an impressive Spain side in Sydney in a game that proved to be a step too far for a brave England team.

There were a few things for England fans to be proud of including a fantastic penalty save by Mary Earps, who went viral following her reaction.

Elsewhere, it depends on how you feel about Fifa and their controversial president Infantino, but Bronze appeared to give the 53-year-old from Switzerland a rather meek handshake.

When Bronze collected her medal, Infantino extended his hand for a shake but Bronze looked less than interested and instead gave a less than enthusiastic response to him.

In the build-up to the final, Infantino was criticised for his comments on the women's game.

He said: "And I say to all the women - and you know I have four daughters, so I have a few at home - I say to all the women, that you have the power to change.

"Pick the right battles. Pick the right fights. You have the power to change. You have the power to convince us men what we have to do and what we don’t have to do. You do it. Just do it.

“With men, with Fifa, you will find open doors. Just push the doors. They are open. And do it also at national level, in every country, at continental level, in every confederation. Just keep pushing, keep the momentum, keep dreaming, and let’s really go for a full equality.”

Fans quickly drew a connection between the two moments and were full of praise for Bronze, regardless of why she didn't give Infantino a full on handshake.





























