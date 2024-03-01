Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has hit back at Fulham’s ‘pathetic’ TikTok about Bruno Fernandes, which accused the United captain of playacting.

The clip posted by the club’s official account after United were beaten 2-1 on Sunday (February 25) showed Fernandes dropping to the ground and holding his leg.

The video, which had a comedy music soundtrack, then showed Fernandes getting back up again immediately calling for the ball to be played to him.

The caption read: “So glad he's ok.”

United think the clip pushes the narrative surrounding Fernandes's perceived histrionics, with the club claiming that he was genuinely injured.

Ten Hag was asked about the video after the game on Sunday, and he branded the criticism of Fernandes “pathetic”.

He said: "I don’t say what it is, but it was a serious injury. I see social media criticise him. It is pathetic.

“He has a serious injury, he continued to play on Saturday and then also he fought to be part of this game. He has a very high pain threshold. Last year, he did something similar against Spurs and I think in the semi-final,” Ten Hag said.

"It shows his leadership. You saw, that Forest were targeting him. There were many fouls on him. You see when he is getting the ball, they are really tight on him.”

