Cory Youmans, the fan who caught Yankees superstar Aaron Judge's record-breaking 62nd home run, reportedly down a $2m offer for the historic ball.

On Tuesday night (4 October), Judge broke the single-season AL home run record, and Youmans was in for the hefty payment.

But not too long after prevailing against rivals to snag the ball, he turned down the offer, Front Office Sports said.

JP Cohen, who is the president of Memory Lane, reportedlyput out the $2m offer before the ball was even hit, and it remains to be seen what the ball gains in an open auction.

After catching the home run ball, which was hit in the first inning in Texas against the Texas Rangers, Youmans was spotted being escorted away from his seat by the security team.

When asked what he would do with the ball after securing the piece of history, he said: "I haven't thought about it."

However, in a story from USA Today, Youmans might not need to get his hands on the cash because he is a Vice-President of Fisher Investments, a company that manages $197bn worldwide.

Youmans is also married to Dallas sports reporter and Bachelor Nation alum Bri Amaranthus.

Amaranthus praised her husband's catch on social media, quote-tweeting a video of him walking with security.

"THIS IS MY HUSBAND," she wrote.

She later took to her Instagram Story to post a photo of the ball, adding: "That's my man. @thejudge44 #62."

Amaranthus reports on the Dallas Mavericks and Cowboys for Sports Illustrated. She was previously a host and reporter for NBC Sports Northwest and was a contestant on The Bachelor in 2018.

After Amaranthus' short run on the show, she married Youmans in June 2021.

Last week, Judge tied the 61-year record against the Toronto Blue Jays, all before Yankees fans who wanted to see him break the record at home against the Baltimore Orioles were left disappointed.

He finally made history on Tuesday against Jesus Tinoco of the Texas Rangers in the second game of the Yankees doubleheader, which resulted in a standing ovation.

The previous record AL record holder was Roger Maris, another Yankee, who hit 61 home runs in 1961.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.