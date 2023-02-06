19 of the biggest reactions as Man City charged with breaking financial rules

The footballing world has been reacting after Manchester City were charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules.

A four-year investigation into the club resulted in a statement from the league which alleged that there were more than 100 breaches of the rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.

The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.

Manchester City won the Premier League three times during 2009 and 2018, a period in which the Premier League saw breaches including the “remuneration” of player and manager contracts and not complying with financial fair play rules.

If found guilty, the club could face punishments including points deductions and even possibly exclusion from the league. Manchester City are expected to defend itself against the charges.

The news has sparked huge reaction among fans

The likes of Liam Gallagher and Jamie Carragher were quick to react to the news on social media.

A sceptical Carragher wrote: “This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool.”



City fan Gallagher had a different opinion of the whole thing, writing: “The Premier League are BIG BULLYS Investigate 1 Investigate them all you shower of s***.”













































































Roberto Mancini was in charge of City from 2009 to 2013 and the Premier League’s statement referred to the alleged breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" during that time.



