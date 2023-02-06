19 of the biggest reactions as Man City charged with breaking financial rules

The footballing world has been reacting after Manchester City were charged by the Premier League for breaking financial rules.
A four-year investigation into the club resulted in a statement from the league which alleged that there were more than 100 breaches of the rules over nine seasons between 2009 and 2018.
The Premier League said the alleged breaches referred to “accurate financial information that gives a true and fair view of the club’s financial position” in particular its “revenue”, “sponsorship revenue” and “operating costs”.
Manchester City won the Premier League three times during 2009 and 2018, a period in which the Premier League saw breaches including the “remuneration” of player and manager contracts and not complying with financial fair play rules.
Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter
If found guilty, the club could face punishments including points deductions and even possibly exclusion from the league. Manchester City are expected to defend itself against the charges.
The news has sparked huge reaction among fans Getty
The likes of Liam Gallagher and Jamie Carragher were quick to react to the news on social media.
A sceptical Carragher wrote: “This can’t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool.”
City fan Gallagher had a different opinion of the whole thing, writing: “The Premier League are BIG BULLYS Investigate 1 Investigate them all you shower of s***.”
\u201cThis can\u2019t be right, Man City bring in more commercial revenue than Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Man Utd & Liverpool \ud83e\udd37\u200d\u2642\ufe0f\u201d— Jamie Carragher (@Jamie Carragher) 1675680944
\u201cThe Premier league are BIG BULLYS Investigate 1 Investigate them all you shower of shit\u201d— Liam Gallagher (@Liam Gallagher) 1675681771
\u201cMan City tried to say that they make more money than Barcelona and Real Madrid \ud83e\udd23\ud83e\udd23https://t.co/ZU5lYo7SSP\u201d— zak\ud83e\udea1 (@zak\ud83e\udea1) 1675679812
\u201cCity deducted points. We will be there.\u201d— \ud835\udde7\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddfb \ud835\udddb\ud835\uddee\ud835\uddf4\u2019\ud835\ude00 \ud835\udde5\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddf1\ud835\ude00 \u270d\ud83c\udffc\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf1 (@\ud835\udde7\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddfb \ud835\udddb\ud835\uddee\ud835\uddf4\u2019\ud835\ude00 \ud835\udde5\ud835\uddf2\ud835\uddf1\ud835\ude00 \u270d\ud83c\udffc\ud83c\uddf3\ud83c\uddf1) 1675680201
\u201cMan United and Arsenal title race, Liverpool back to being mid table and City being sent to league 1, Prime Barclays is back. Tears in my eyes man\ud83d\ude2d\u2764\ufe0f\u201d— Trey (@Trey) 1675680985
\u201cTen Hag watching Liverpool, Man City downfall since he said "Era\u2019s come to an end".\nhttps://t.co/DTrr9QAk87\u201d— M\ud83c\udf65 (@M\ud83c\udf65) 1675681350
\u201cMan City getting done for FFP after we've spent \u00a3600M in six months\u201d— \ud83e\uddc3. (@\ud83e\uddc3.) 1675680671
\u201cPep trying to run back to Barcelona after Man City's relegation to the Championship\u201d— Laurie (@Laurie) 1675680774
\u201cPremier League managers today heading into work hearing Man City could be thrown out the league:\u201d— Project Football (@Project Football) 1675685599
\u201cHaaland when Man City gets relegated but he wins the golden boot. \nhttps://t.co/4Y1FAf2NDJ\u201d— M\ud83c\udf65 (@M\ud83c\udf65) 1675680775
\u201cWycombe were the only team to win home & away vs Man City in the third tier in 1998-99\u201d— Duncan Alexander (@Duncan Alexander) 1675685563
\u201cPep when Man City get deducted 15 points but him and Klopp get to renew their rivalry\u201d— Fledgling (@Fledgling) 1675684480
\u201cJuventus received a 15 point deduction this season for Financial Irregularities. If Man City received the same penalty they would still be above Chelsea & Liverpool in the table:\n\n\u25aa\ufe0f\n\u25aa\ufe0f\n\u25aa\ufe0f\n8th - Man City (30)*\n9th - Chelsea (30)\n10th - Liverpool (29)\n\nIt\u2019s a punishing season. \ud83d\udcc9\u201d— Statman Dave (@Statman Dave) 1675683624
\u201cMan City's lawayers right now\u201d— \ud83e\udee1 Anthems For A Twenty-Two Year-Old Man (@\ud83e\udee1 Anthems For A Twenty-Two Year-Old Man) 1675681006
\u201cUEFA going to take Man City\u2019s Champions League titles away\u201d— ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) 1675684873
Roberto Mancini was in charge of City from 2009 to 2013 and the Premier League’s statement referred to the alleged breaking of rules "requiring a member club to include full details of manager remuneration in its relevant contracts with its manager" during that time.
Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.