Man Utd fans call for Weghorst to be 'sacked' for gesture before Liverpool thrashing

Manchester United fans aren’t happy about their game against Liverpool – and not just because they got hammered 7-0.

It was a terrible day for the red side of Manchester, with Erik Ten Hag’s men enduring one of the worst results in their history.

Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez, Cody Gakpo and Roberto Firmino all bagged goals during the game and Jurgen Klopp’s team showed signs of the form that won them the league back in 2019-20.

The result was galling enough on its own for them, but fans have also spotted a detail before the game began which they’re not at all happy about.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

When both teams were heading out down the tunnel ahead of kickoff, Weghorst was spotted touching the famous sign which reads “This Is Anfield” in a video posted on Liverpool's YouTube channel.

As you’d expect, United fans weren’t best pleased to see one of their players performing the classic Liverpool pre-match ritual.

Others pointed out past interviews before Weghorst joined United which reportedly saw him speak in praise of Liverpool.

According to Caught Offside, he told DAZN back in 2020: “I always found Liverpool very special. I still get goosebumps from ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’.

“There are other great English clubs too, and I always liked Milan because so many Dutch played there.”

Weghorst is currently on loan at United from Burnley Richard Heathcote/Getty Images





One angry fan said: “This was the final straw with Weghorst for me, don’t you dare sign him permanently @ManUtd.”

Another added: “Any fan not being outraged with Weghorst touching that sign is NOT actually a fan. That's sackable offense [sic].”



Former Premier League player Don Hutchinson was more reflective, though. He said: “I’ve seen loads stuff on here saying Weghorst should have his contact terminated and be sacked for touching the Anfield sign. Dear me millions of away players have touched it out of a mark of respect (I’ve done it myself,.. (not while playing for Everton tho) it’s no big deal.”

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.