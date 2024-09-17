Mike Tyson gives worrying update on health ahead of Jake Paul fight

Mike Tyson has given a worrying health update two months out from his fight with Jake Paul at the AT&T Arena in Arlington, Texas on November 15 - the first event of its kind to be live streamed on Netflix.

It's already been postponed once as it was scheduled to go ahead in July but was called off after the 58-year-old former heavyweight world champion sustained a health scare.

Tyson had an ulcer that flared up and both fighters agreed to postpone the fight to November as Tyson would not have been able to train at the right intensity.

And now, according to Dexerto, Tyson was part of the commentary team for the Cage Wars event in New York on September 13 and when speaking about his work ahead of the upcoming fight, he said things are "a little shaky".

"It's hard to walk right now," he said. "But two months from now, I'm going to be perfect."

Tyson added he has sparred six rounds and "the fight is won in the gym" as he will undoubtedly ramp up preparations in the coming weeks.

Mike Tyson has shared a worrying update about his health / Ron Jenkins, Getty Images

Paul does not have a backup fighter planned this time around so if Tyson is unable to compete, the event would likely not go ahead at all.

Speaking in June when the fight was initially postponed, Tyson said: "My body is in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s.

"Jake Paul, this may have bought you some time, but in the end you will still be knocked out and out of boxing for good."

Paul said: "My fans know I don’t want to face Iron Mike at anything but his best, but let there be no mistake - when he steps into the ring with me, I will be ready to claim my W with a sensational finish.

"Paul vs Tyson will be one for the ages, and I promise to bring my best for this once-in-a-lifetime matchup."

